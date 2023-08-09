Advertise with Us
Houses declared public nuisances

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis houses were declared nuisances by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

The houses are on Lucibill Road in Whitehaven.

Recent reports from the Memphis Police Department show officers have been to 33-88 Lucibill Road to investigate weapons, drug charges, and vehicle theft.

Officers have also visited 32-68 Lucibill Road for murder, assault, arson, drugs, weapons, and one arrest.

The houses were boarded up.

