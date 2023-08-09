Houses declared public nuisances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis houses were declared nuisances by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

The houses are on Lucibill Road in Whitehaven.

Recent reports from the Memphis Police Department show officers have been to 33-88 Lucibill Road to investigate weapons, drug charges, and vehicle theft.

Officers have also visited 32-68 Lucibill Road for murder, assault, arson, drugs, weapons, and one arrest.

The houses were boarded up.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.