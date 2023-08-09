Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Gov. Lee addresses goal for upcoming special session as Republican lawmakers show support

By Walter Murphy
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he’s confident lawmakers will pass legislation to make Tennessee schools and streets safer, one day after he announced the date for the much-anticipated special legislative session on public safety.

The comments came from Gov. Lee at an event in Memphis on Wednesday, and on the heels of news that broke last week that the Tennessee Republican Party State Executive Committee adopted a resolution asking Governor Lee to abandon the special session altogether.

Lee said he wasn’t concerned with the pressure from his own party. Instead, he’s focused on the pressure from Tennesseans to put safety above party.

“Tennesseans want this,” the governor told Action News 5. “We have an obligation to work together and lean into ways to keep our kids safe, our streets safe, and our communities safe.”

According to a poll by Vanderbilt University, 82% of registered voters in the state agree with the executive order Governor Lee signed in April to strengthen background checks for gun purchases.

That same poll also revealed 72% of Tennessee voters support a red-flag law to prevent “general gun violence.”

When the same group was asked if they support red flag laws to prevent school shootings— the number climbed to 75%.

“We can’t wait to address those issues and we can’t wait for someone else to address them,” said the governor. “I believe we should and we will in this special session.”

Republican lawmaker from Memphis John Gillespie, who represents the 97th House District, said he supports the special session.

He is also introducing a piece of legislation in the special session to make it a felony when Tennesseans who are prohibited from owning a firearm or having ammunition get caught with either.

Gillespie’s legislation also aims to close straw-purchase loopholes, which he said help dangerous criminals get their hands on guns and undermine state laws.

“There will be some people who are upset, but 20 percent of people will always be upset,” Gillespie said. “I am pushing for 80 percent and think that’s a healthy dose.”

Another Shelby County Republican in support of making change is Representative Mark White, who said he’s ready to fight in order to make Tennessee safer for everyone.

“I think we have to,” White told Action News 5. “I have been a Memphian for 57 years and we have a great community. We need to fight to protect it.”

The special session will start August 21.

RELATED — Gov. Lee’s parameters for upcoming special session receive pushback from Democratic leaders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County in the modern era
Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
Leo Benton
Man charged with attempted murder after 7-year-old shot
Police generic
Data shows most dangerous intersections in Memphis
2 caught stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, said MPD
2 men accused of stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, failed to outrun police

Latest News

Elvis fans flock to Memphis to honor music icon
Gov. Lee addresses goal for upcoming special session as Republican lawmakers show support
MPD stresses importance of paying attention around school zones
Elvis fans flock to Memphis to honor music icon
Elvis fans flock to Memphis to honor music icon
The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 100 block of Donaldson Street.
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Osceola