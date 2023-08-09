Advertise with Us
Firefighters extinguish Cordova house fire caused by lightning strike

Fire crews in Cordova taking turns with water breaks and getting checked by medics as a precaution while battling a house fire that they believe was caused by a thunder bolt Wednesday, August 9, 2023.(Shelby County Fire Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department says that multiple crews have successfully extinguished a large house fire on Beaver Valley Lane in Cordova.

The fire was put out around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters say they believe the fire was caused by lightning.

No injuries have been reported.

