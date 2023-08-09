Firefighters extinguish Cordova house fire caused by lightning strike
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department says that multiple crews have successfully extinguished a large house fire on Beaver Valley Lane in Cordova.
The fire was put out around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters say they believe the fire was caused by lightning.
No injuries have been reported.
