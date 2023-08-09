A calm night ahead of a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds move into the Mid-South tonight as a stormy pattern develops tomorrow. An ENHANCED RISK of strong to severe storms threatens the Action News 5 coverage area Wednesday. We can expect two rounds of storms, one in the morning and another during the evening and overnight hours, bring the potential for heavy rain, damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes making Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated early morning showers, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs near 90, and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or downpour, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

