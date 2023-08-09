Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Busch Light offering NASCAR fans the chance to have a ‘Pit Stop Wedding’

Busch Light is throwing the "fastest wedding imaginable" during an upcoming NASCAR event in Las...
Busch Light is throwing the "fastest wedding imaginable" during an upcoming NASCAR event in Las Vegas.(Busch Light)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Busch Light is helping two lucky race fans have a special on-track NASCAR wedding in Las Vegas.

“If love happens so fast, why are weddings so slow?” the company shared in a news release.

To help couples say “I do” a little faster, Busch Light has announced it will help a couple “skip the long-winded ceremony and race to the reception.”

The wedding will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

According to Busch Light, the “Pit Stop Wedding” will take place during Kevin Harvick’s pit stop at the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Oct. 15.

The race-loving couple will tie the knot in under 15 seconds on the track beside the No. 4 car’s pit box with 80,000 of their fellow NASCAR fans serving as witnesses.

For a chance to win the “Pit Stop Wedding,” Busch Light said couples must be at least 21 years old and they can tag @Buschbeer on social and explain why they deserve the ceremony using #BuschPitstopWedding and #Contest.

Busch Light noted that Harvick also tied the knot in Las Vegas, getting married in 2001.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zhuo Liu
Owner of massage parlor arrested, accused of human trafficking
Shanynthia Gardner appears in court
Memphis woman convicted for killing her 4 kids tries to appeal sentence, judge denies
The now-empty lot on Southern Avenue which once housed the former Custom Cleaners, along with...
US attorney files civil complaint against former Memphis dry-cleaning property owner for toxic solvent cleanup costs
Officer Samuel Mills
MPD officer identified after crash left him critically injured
Thousands gather for ‘Exercising Patience’ convention in Memphis
Jehovah’s Witness convention returns to Memphis

Latest News

St. Jude patients show off their putting skills
Ex-MPD officer to serve 1 year in prison over fatal crash
Attorney: Man accused firing shots outside Jewish school shot in chest by MPD
11-year-old alerts family of house fire, saving them
Mother of 20-year-old killed by MPD officer still waiting for answers