ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 100 block of Donaldson Street.

Osceola police confirmed one person was killed.

No officers were injured.

ASP has been called in to investigate.

K8 News has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates as more details become available.

