ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Osceola
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 100 block of Donaldson Street.
Osceola police confirmed one person was killed.
No officers were injured.
ASP has been called in to investigate.
