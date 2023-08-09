Another round of strong to severe storms possible overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of strong to severe storms from 10 PM to 3 AM. The main risk is damaging wind along with frequent lightning and torrential rain. There is a low end tornado risk in northwest TN and northeast AR.

*** Charge all devices, have flashlights ready and prepare for power outages. It may not be bad in all locations, but it’s best to be prepared just in case.

THURSDAY: A leftover shower or storm is possible early in the morning, mainly in north MS. Otherwise, it will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the mid 70s with a mainly clear sky Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Highs will bounce back into the low 90s with a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but it’s a very small chance.

WEEKEND: Hit or miss storm chances will continue with a mix of sun and clouds both days as highs remain around 90 to 94 with lows in the upper 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

