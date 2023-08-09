Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Another round of strong to severe storms possible overnight

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of strong to severe storms from 10 PM to 3 AM. The main risk is damaging wind along with frequent lightning and torrential rain. There is a low end tornado risk in northwest TN and northeast AR.

*** Charge all devices, have flashlights ready and prepare for power outages. It may not be bad in all locations, but it’s best to be prepared just in case.

THURSDAY: A leftover shower or storm is possible early in the morning, mainly in north MS. Otherwise, it will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the mid 70s with a mainly clear sky Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Highs will bounce back into the low 90s with a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but it’s a very small chance.

WEEKEND: Hit or miss storm chances will continue with a mix of sun and clouds both days as highs remain around 90 to 94 with lows in the upper 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
Thomas Tuggle becomes first black elected sheriff of Desoto County in the modern era
Kaitlin, Brittany, Darius, Carol Brantley
Four people arrested after teenage Cheddar’s host beaten
Leo Benton
Man charged with attempted murder after 7-year-old shot
Police generic
Data shows most dangerous intersections in Memphis
2 caught stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, said MPD
2 men accused of stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, failed to outrun police

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South
ALERT DAY: waves of storms, some have the potential to be strong to severe
Tuesday evening weather update
A calm night ahead of a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 8, 2023
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Here’s what you need to know...