ALERT DAY: waves of storms, a few could be strong, Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: With another system shifting across the region, expect several waves of showers and storms to impact the Mid-South – a few of which could feature strong winds, hail, frequent lightning and torrential rains; a spin-up tornado can’t ruled out, too. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is place for this storm risk. Outside of the storm risk, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The first wave of storms could impact the area between late morning and early afternoon; the next wave could impact the region Wednesday evening through the overnight with lows in the 70s. Stay weather aware during the day!

THURSDAY: After an exiting rain chance during the morning hours; expect a mix of sunshine and clouds to return gradually through the day. A lingering pop-up storm can’t be ruled out during the day, still. Highs will rebound into the middle to upper 80s amid a slight push of drier moving in behind the ‘cold’ front that brings Wednesday’s storms. We’ll stay quiet and mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A front lodged to the south will keep the train of storm systems on the move for parts of the Friday and into the weekend. Storm chances look widely scattered through Friday. Another early morning complexes Saturday and Sunday could yield a gusty storm risk with the front hovering over the area. We’ll top out in the lower 90s with a mix of clouds and sun Saturday and Sunday with a front poised to drop through the region early Monday after a rain chance to kick off the work week. Highs will gradually head back toward the lower to middle 90s next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.