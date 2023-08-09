21-year-old sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for string of robberies against postal employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was sentenced to prison for a string of robberies against federal employees in early August.

Jonathan Holmes, 21, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for assaulting and robbing United States Postal employees.

On October 2021 a carrier for the U.S. Postal Service was delivering mail near Kings Grant Cove in South Memphis when Jonathan Holmes parked his car in front of the postal vehicle and pointed a gun at the postal worker, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Tennessee.

The mail carrier fled in his postal vehicle.

Approximately 15 minutes later, Holmes approached a second letter carrier near Silver Chalice Drive and again pointed a handgun at the worker.

Holmes demanded packages off the truck and fled the scene after stealing multiple packages.

Nearly 15 minutes after that robbery, Holmes robbed a third letter carrier near Hallshire Cove and again fled the scene with several packages.

Holmes pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault of a federal employee, two counts of robbery of a postal employee, and one count of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

He was sentenced to 132 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“This office takes very seriously its duty to protect the safety of United States Postal Service employees and the security of the U.S. Mail,” said U.S. Attorney Ritz. “This sentence should stand as a message to anyone who would threaten or attempt to threaten government institutions, innocent citizens, and community safety. We will do all we can to see that acts of violence and greed are met with the full measure of consequences.”

