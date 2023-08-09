2 minors injured in crash involving school bus on Shelby Drive, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two minors are injured in a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at 7:00 a.m. on E.Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road.

One minor was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The second minor was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

This is an ongoing investigation.

