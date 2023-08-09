Advertise with Us
2 injured including Germantown police officer in car crash

Germantown Police Dept
Germantown Police Dept(WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A Germantown police officer was involved in a car crash on Wednesday.

Two cars including a GPD patrol vehicle crashed on South Germantown Road at 5:45 a.m.

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Due to the crash, only one lane of southbound Germantown Road near Neshoba is open at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

