2 adults, 2 minors injured in crash involving school bus on Shelby Drive, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two adults and two minors were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at 7:00 a.m. on E. Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road.

The crash involved a school bus and a blue Tahoe.

There were 30 students on the bus, plus the driver, according to police.

One person in the blue Tahoe was taken to the hospital in critical condition

Police say a 2-year-old who was also in the blue Tahoe was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The bus driver and one of the students on the school bus were taken to the hospital in non-critical.

The bus was en route to Oakhaven High and Middle Schools.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

This is an ongoing investigation.

