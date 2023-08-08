Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Worker injured as explosion at Texas paint plant sends fireballs into sky

Garland police closed multiple roadways while officials worked to put out a fire at a paint factory. (CNN, WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — A worker was injured early Monday when an explosion set a paint manufacturing plant in the Dallas suburbs ablaze and shot a series of fireballs into the night sky.

A company spokesperson said the blast at the Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland happened around 1:15 a.m., and people who live and work nearby reported feeling buildings tremble as flames engulfed the industrial facility.

“It felt pretty hard. Like the whole house shook,” Giovanny Gamboa, who felt the explosions from miles away, told KDFW-TV. “I felt the shake. I came and investigated myself. I didn’t expect it to be something this far away.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in a few hours and the employee who was injured has been released from a hospital, Sherwin-Williams spokesperson Julie Young said in an email. She said all employee have been accounted for.

Young said production has been suspended at the plant, which primarily makes industrial coatings and resins, but did not respond to a questions about what triggered the explosion.

Authorities had put out the flames before 5:30 a.m. but remained at the site mid-morning Monday to monitor hot spots and air quality, said Noah Cunningham, an investigator with the the Garland Fire Marshal’s Office. He said they had yet to determine what caused the initial explosion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Dondre Bundick and Edgar Legrone
Baptist Hospital employees caught stealing surgical supplies worth $178K, police say
MPD officer, civilian in critical condition after Hickory Hill-area crash
Kiarra Payne and Chakalela Payne
City Watch issued for missing teenage runaway and her baby
Shanynthia Gardner appears in court
Memphis woman convicted for killing her 4 kids tries to appeal sentence, judge denies

Latest News

MSCS students return to the classroom
DeSoto Co. residents prepare to vote ahead of sheriff’s race
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
The crash caused an additional 4-acre fire, which was extinguished.
Firefighter choppers collide: Victims identified
More than 1.1 million homes and businesses lost power as strong storms moved through the...
Severe weather threatens millions, disrupts travel