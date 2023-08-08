Woman injured during shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. on Mendenhall Road at Lakeview Apartments on Tuesday.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say one man was detained.

We are working to gather more information.

