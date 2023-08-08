Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Here’s what you need to know...

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather over much of the Mid-South for Wednesday including Memphis and Shelby County. Two rounds of strong to severe storms are expected to impact the area tomorrow. The first round will move through during the morning hours followed by a second round that will move through during the evening and overnight into early Thursday morning. Heavy rain with both rounds could lead to flash flooding and may have an impact on the Wednesday morning commute. Damaging wind will also have the potential to cause power outages in some areas so, be sure to have all mobile devices fully charged ahead of the storms. Make sure you have a storm safety plan for you and your family and identify a safe place in your home to ride out the storms as they move through.

TIMING: Round 1- Wednesday 8 AM to noon Round 2: Wednesday 8 PM to 2 AM Thursday

THREATS: Heavy rain, damaging wind, hail, isolated tornadoes

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the storms from start to finish so stay with Action New 5 through the day and evening for the latest weather updates and coverage of the storms as they move through the Mid-South. And be sure to download the Action News 5 First Alert Weather app to keep up with weather through the day and get a First Alert to any watches or warnings that may be issued as well as updates from the First Alert Weather Team.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

