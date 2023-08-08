Round of strong to severe storms possible Wednesday into Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak front will shift farther south into north Mississippi with rain and some thunder in that same area, tapering off by early afternoon. It will be a mostly cloudy but dry day in west TN and northeast AR with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a low-end chance for a shower or storm late as lows fall back into the low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY STRONG/SEVERE STORMS: A low pressure system will bring another chance for severe storms Wednesday into Wednesday night. There may be two different rounds, but exact timing is still in question. The main risk is high wind or hail along with frequent lightning and torrential rain. There is a low end tornado risk in northwest TN and northeast AR. Highs Wednesday will top out in the 80s.

LATE WEEK: Highs will bounce back toward 90 Thursday and Friday as the system exits the region. Look for a mix of sun and clouds both days with a passing storm possible. Lows will be in the 70s.

WEEKEND: Hit or miss storm chances continue with a mix of sun and clouds as highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

