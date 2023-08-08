Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

New school year ahead of transitions within Germantown School District

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown School District is preparing to welcome back students for the new school year, however, some could be bussed to new schools.

It’s been a battle years in the making since leaders decided in favor of creating their own district after the former Memphis City Schools gave up their charter, lumping all schools in Shelby County into one district.

Germantown school leaders sought to get control of three schools: Germantown Elementary School, Germantown Middle School, and Germantown High School, from Memphis Shelby County Schools.

As part of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement, Germantown Elementary School, and Germantown Middle School will become the property of the City of Germantown.

The City of Germantown will transfer $5 million in cash and help MSCS sell Germantown High School.

A new school will also be built somewhere in Cordova to accommodate students who will soon be out of the district.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanynthia Gardner appears in court
Memphis woman convicted for killing her 4 kids tries to appeal sentence, judge denies
Zhuo Liu
Owner of massage parlor arrested, accused of human trafficking
The now-empty lot on Southern Avenue which once housed the former Custom Cleaners, along with...
US attorney files civil complaint against former Memphis dry-cleaning property owner for toxic solvent cleanup costs
Thousands gather for ‘Exercising Patience’ convention in Memphis
Jehovah’s Witness convention returns to Memphis
Officer Samuel Mills
MPD officer identified after crash left him critically injured

Latest News

Bottom Line: Furnishing that first apartment
Bottom Line: Furnishing that first apartment
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clouds, few storms Tuesday; stormy periods Wednesday
1 injured during shooting in Parkway Village
New school year ahead of transitions within Germantown School District