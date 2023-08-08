New school year ahead of transitions within Germantown School District

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown School District is preparing to welcome back students for the new school year, however, some could be bussed to new schools.

It’s been a battle years in the making since leaders decided in favor of creating their own district after the former Memphis City Schools gave up their charter, lumping all schools in Shelby County into one district.

Germantown school leaders sought to get control of three schools: Germantown Elementary School, Germantown Middle School, and Germantown High School, from Memphis Shelby County Schools.

As part of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement, Germantown Elementary School, and Germantown Middle School will become the property of the City of Germantown.

The City of Germantown will transfer $5 million in cash and help MSCS sell Germantown High School.

A new school will also be built somewhere in Cordova to accommodate students who will soon be out of the district.

