MPD: Girl in critical condition after Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young girl is in critical condition in the hospital after a shooting in the Fox Meadows neighborhood Monday night.

Memphis police say at 9:24 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Fox Meadows Road, where one child was found shot.

She was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The girl’s age has not been released.

Officers have one man detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

