Mother of 20-year-old killed by MPD officer still waiting for answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grieving mother is demanding justice months after her son was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer.

“My son was murdered,” said Ashley McKenzie, 20-year-old Jaylin McKenzie’s mother.

Ashley is painfully pleading for answers eight months after her son was shot and killed by Memphis police while visiting the city from Atlanta following a traffic stop on Dec. 16, 2022.

“He was hit five times,” said Ashley. “The bullet traveled from one side of his chest to the other.”

According to a TBI report, Jaylin was a passenger riding in a white Infiniti with three other individuals when MPD pulled the car over near American Way shortly before midnight on December 16. The driver took off, ending up near Cochese Road. The three others ran away in different directions, including Jaylin.

TBI also says an officer and one subject exchanged gunfire, “resulting in the death of the individual.” Ashley told Action News 5, two of her requests for police body camera footage were ignored.

(Left) Atlanta native, Jaylin McKenzie, who was shot and killed by Memphis police during a traffic stop. (Action News 5)

Eight months later and she’s still rallying for justice for her son’s death.

“Where is the body cam footage? Where is the dashcam footage? And where is the sky cop footage? As we saw with Tyre Nichols, who was murdered three weeks after my son, the police intentionally interfere with their body cameras. The dashcam in the skycam will have more of the story,” Ashley said.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says TBI’s findings in Jaylin’s case should be released in a matter of days.

“Part of the whole day has been waiting for lab results to come back, there’s ballistic tests that still need to come back,” said Mulroy.

Neither TBI nor Memphis police have officially released the name or names of the officers involved in the shooting.

