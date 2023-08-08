Advertise with Us
Memphis Parks to host 5K Family Day

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Parks is hosting a 5K Family Day at Overton Park August 12.

Cornell Anderson with Memphis Parks joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what they hope to achieve during the event.

Anderson said they will also have bounce houses set up, face painting, video gaming stations and “kids dash” races.

The 5K will start at 8 a.m. with the Kids Fun Run scheduled for 9 a.m.

Click here to register.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

