Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

Vincent Nero
Vincent Nero(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend, according to Memphis Police Department.

Vincent Nero is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault, and resisting official detention.

On Monday, it was reported that Nero assaulted and forced the victim from her home on Sutton Drive.

Nero then punched the victim in her face several times during an argument in the yard, according to police.

Police say the victim went back into her home, where Nero followed her and dragged her by the hair to his car.

He drove away after he saw police vehicles.

Officers found Nero at a residence on Belleau Drive, where he ran away but was caught after a brief search.

The victim had blood coming from her scalp and a swollen forehead, according to police.

Nero is being held on a $245,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Aug. 9 at 9:00 a.m.

