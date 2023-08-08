Man charged with attempted murder after 7-year-old shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition in the hospital after a shooting in the Fox Meadows neighborhood Monday night.

Memphis police officers were called to a home on Fox Meadows Road just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, where a child had been shot.

She was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A woman told police she was watching TV with her boyfriend, Leo Benton, and her daughter, when Benton jumped up with a gun in his hand, smirked and laughed and shot at the girl.

Police say Benton left the gun behind and left the home.

Officers later found Benton at a home on Newberry Avenue and took him into custody.

Benton, 32, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

