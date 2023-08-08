LIVE: Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s 2023 primary election.

Gov. Tate Reeves is seeking a bid for renomination, and is facing two challengers: veteran David Hardigree and Dr. John Witcher.

The winner will face the Democratic nominee, Brandon Presley, who is unopposed in the primary.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is facing a challenge against state Sen. Chris McDaniel and educator Tiffany Longino in one of the state’s most anticipated races.

Mississippians will also select nominees for a slew of other state races, including agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.

