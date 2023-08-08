Advertise with Us
LIVE: Results of Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election

A patriotic voter sits at a voting kiosk and selects his choices in a party primary in Jackson,...
A patriotic voter sits at a voting kiosk and selects his choices in a party primary in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s 2023 primary election.

Click here for live election results throughout the state.

Gov. Tate Reeves is seeking a bid for renomination, and is facing two challengers: veteran David Hardigree and Dr. John Witcher.

The winner will face the Democratic nominee, Brandon Presley, who is unopposed in the primary.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is facing a challenge against state Sen. Chris McDaniel and educator Tiffany Longino in one of the state’s most anticipated races.

Mississippians will also select nominees for a slew of other state races, including agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.

