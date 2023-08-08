‘It sounds like a cover-up’: Attorney sues Germantown for water crisis documents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local attorney says something stinks in Germantown, and it’s not the water. The legal eagle is trying to get information from city leaders about the recent water crisis, but he says Germantown leaders are stonewalling him.

Attorney Kevin Snider is trying to get information related to the diesel fuel spill in the city’s water supply. He told Action News 5 he asked more than a week ago for data and documents under the Tennessee Public Records Act, which gives Germantown seven business days to respond.

When Snider didn’t hear back from city leaders by Monday, August 7, he filed a lawsuit in Chancery Court, seeking that information.

“I mean, to me,” said Snider, “for a city that claims and aspires to be transparent, it sounds like a cover-up.”

Snider said multiple residents and several businesses in Germantown retained his services to investigate the city’s recent water crisis, but getting information from city leaders, says Snider, has been difficult.

”We have formerly requested the documents under the public records act,” he said, “and they’re still not providing them. What’s the problem?”

In a letter dated July 27, Snider asked city leaders to “maintain the integrity of all evidence, documents, reports, records etc. pertaining to this incident and not to dispose, alter, modify, destroy or perform destructive testing on any evidence.”

At a town hall on August 3, residents blasted Germantown officials, upset after going seven days without clean tap water for drinking, cooking, bathing and cleaning following what the city referred to as a small diesel fuel leak.

“I’ve lived in Germantown for 30 years and this is the biggest failure of leadership and oversight I’ve seen,” said one angry resident.

During the town hall, Germantown leaders said that on July 19, an employee who is no longer working for the city left a generator unattended during refueling. Up to 300 gallons of diesel soaked into the soil at the Southern Avenue water plant, a figure revised from the original 100 gallons.

The fuel made its way into a broken pipe leading to the city’s water reservoir. Customers could smell the diesel fuel coming out of their taps and reported it to the city on July 20.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo promised any flaws in the city’s response or weaknesses in the water infrastructure would be improved.

”We will have an independent review of not just how we handled this incident, but also communications,” said the mayor.

Attorney Snider said he wants the flow of information to be as crystal clear as the city’s drinking water.

“Where is it? You know, the citizens of Germantown and the business owners of Germantown who took a major hit on this, especially if you were owning restaurants and basically had to shut down,” said Snider, “I mean, they deserve better than that!”

The City of Germantown sent Snider a letter late Monday that said the city will make the documents available for inspection on a rolling basis.

The initial set of documents should be available for inspection by the end of the week.

Germantown also said it responded in the time legally allowed, and the city demanded Snider drop his lawsuit or they’ll come after him for attorneys’ fees and expenses.

