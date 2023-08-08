Advertise with Us
Former Memphis Grizzly Tony Allen sentenced to community service in health care fraud case

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Friday, March 31, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, former Memphis Grizzly Tony Allen was sentenced to community service and three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

According to court records, Allen received nearly $300,000 for chiropractic services and more than $150,000 for dental services, all of which he has paid back.

Allen told the judge, “I fully acknowledge my individual responsibility and I understand the gravity of my actions. As a member of the NBA community, I failed to uphold our core values.”

Allen is one of 18 former NBA players charged in the case. His wife was also charged and has pleaded guilty.

Attorney Scott Resnik, representing Allen, released the following statement following the sentencing:

