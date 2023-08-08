Former Memphis Grizzly Tony Allen sentenced to community service in health care fraud case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, former Memphis Grizzly Tony Allen was sentenced to community service and three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

According to court records, Allen received nearly $300,000 for chiropractic services and more than $150,000 for dental services, all of which he has paid back.

Allen told the judge, “I fully acknowledge my individual responsibility and I understand the gravity of my actions. As a member of the NBA community, I failed to uphold our core values.”

Allen is one of 18 former NBA players charged in the case. His wife was also charged and has pleaded guilty.

Attorney Scott Resnik, representing Allen, released the following statement following the sentencing:

“Mr. Allen is pleased that the court in imposing sentence today recognized his substantial efforts to take responsibility for his conduct and his history of charitable work. Mr. Allen now looks forward to focusing on his family and continuing his work on behalf of community-based causes in the Memphis area.”

