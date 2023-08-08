Former Fairley High School coach dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis lost a legend on Monday.

A longtime Fairley High School Boy’s basketball coach Sylvester Ford Senior passed away.

“Ford was a mentor, pillar in our community, and guiding light, his legacy is deeply felt in every corner of our gym and hearts,” Fairley High School stated in a Facebook post. “As we celebrate his lasting influence, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Coach Ford led Fairley to a state championship back in 1993.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.