Former Fairley High School coach dies

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis lost a legend on Monday.

A longtime Fairley High School Boy’s basketball coach Sylvester Ford Senior passed away.

“Ford was a mentor, pillar in our community, and guiding light, his legacy is deeply felt in every corner of our gym and hearts,” Fairley High School stated in a Facebook post. “As we celebrate his lasting influence, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Coach Ford led Fairley to a state championship back in 1993.

