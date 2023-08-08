First Alert Forecast: clouds, few storms Tuesday; stormy periods Wednesday

TUESDAY: The front will shift farther south into north Mississippi, shifting the higher chances for showers and storms farther south as well. Farther north, a drier day with ‘cooler’ highs in the middle 80s. In north Mississippi though, expect mostly cloudy skies and risk for showers and storms to move across the frontal boundary. We’ll turn quiet again overnight with a low-end chance for a shower or storm as lows fall back into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: With another system shifting across the region, expect several waves of showers and storms to impact the Mid-South – a few of which could feature strong winds, hail, frequent lightning and torrential rains. Outside of the storm risk, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The first wave of storms could impact the area between late morning and early afternoon; the next wave could impact the region Wednesday evening through the overnight with lows in the 70s. Stay weather aware during the day!

EXTENDED FORECAST: A parade of systems looks to continue to march across the region through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Storms will likely continue through, at least, early Thursday morning before exiting. Hit, miss storm chances with a mix of sun and clouds for Friday as highs make a run toward 90. Storm chances looks become more scattered through Friday night into early Saturday with another disturbance moving through the area. We’ll top out in the lower 90s with a mix of clouds and sun by Sunday and Monday, though more scattered storms could be possible – at times – as the active pattern continues.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

