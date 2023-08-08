Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Ex-MPD officer to serve 1 year in prison over fatal crash

Former Memphis Police Officer Antonio Marshall accused of killing two in crash.
Former Memphis Police Officer Antonio Marshall accused of killing two in crash.(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer will serve one year in prison after he was accused of killing two people while driving at an accelerated speed.

Antonio Marshall was sentenced to one year in prison, which will be followed by four years of probation.

Marshall will also lose his license for some time.

Marshall is accused of hitting and killing 19-year-old Travis Parham and his 42-year-old uncle, Wallace Morris on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Drive in late June.

The speed limit on that road is 45 miles an hour but police say Marshall was going 114. He was off duty at the time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zhuo Liu
Owner of massage parlor arrested, accused of human trafficking
Shanynthia Gardner appears in court
Memphis woman convicted for killing her 4 kids tries to appeal sentence, judge denies
The now-empty lot on Southern Avenue which once housed the former Custom Cleaners, along with...
US attorney files civil complaint against former Memphis dry-cleaning property owner for toxic solvent cleanup costs
Officer Samuel Mills
MPD officer identified after crash left him critically injured
Thousands gather for ‘Exercising Patience’ convention in Memphis
Jehovah’s Witness convention returns to Memphis

Latest News

FILE - From left, Tennessee Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson arrive at...
Member of ‘Tennessee Three’ makes move toward 2024 Senate bid
Joel Bowman
Attorney: Man accused firing shots outside Jewish school shot in chest by MPD
Vincent Nero
Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend
Sylvester Ford
Former Fairley High School coach dies