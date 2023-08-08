Ex-MPD officer to serve 1 year in prison over fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer will serve one year in prison after he was accused of killing two people while driving at an accelerated speed.

Antonio Marshall was sentenced to one year in prison, which will be followed by four years of probation.

Marshall will also lose his license for some time.

Marshall is accused of hitting and killing 19-year-old Travis Parham and his 42-year-old uncle, Wallace Morris on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Drive in late June.

The speed limit on that road is 45 miles an hour but police say Marshall was going 114. He was off duty at the time.

