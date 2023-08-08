Advertise with Us
Date for Tennessee special session on public safety to be set soon

Gov. Bill Lee announced the special session in the wake of the Covenant School shooting.
Students protest gun violence in schools at the legislative plaza and state Capitol Monday,...
Students protest gun violence in schools at the legislative plaza and state Capitol Monday, April 3, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The protest was held one week after six people were killed by a shooter at The Covenant School, a private Presbyterian school, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is expected to announce the date for a special session on public safety within the next 24 to 48 hours, multiple sources confirm to WSMV4 News.

Gov. Lee announced in April he would convene a special session to strengthen public safety in the wake of the Covenant School shooting. Three children and three adults were killed in the mass shooting that left many Tennesseans heartbroken and looking for answers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gov. Lee to call special session to ‘strengthen public safety

Lee said in April the special session at the end of August would strengthen public safety while preserving constitutional rights, ever careful of infringing on the rights of gun owners. The General Assembly adjourned for the year without considering any gun control bills introduced after the mass shooting.

”After much input from members of the General Assembly and discussions with legislative leadership, we have decided to call a special session to continue our work to protect Tennessee communities and preserve constitutional rights,” Lee said in a statement in April. “There is broad agreement that dangerous, unstable individuals who intend to harm themselves or others should not have access to weapons. We also share a strong commitment to preserving Second Amendment rights, ensuring due process, and addressing the heart of the problem with strengthened mental health resources.”

Democratic lawmakers have said during the special session, they will stand up for kids and not guns, while some Republicans have said they are against a special session on public safety altogether.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lawmakers debate school safety priorities ahead of looming special session

“I look forward to continued partnership with the General Assembly as we pursue thoughtful, practical solutions to keep Tennesseans safe,” Lee said.

WSMV4 will update this story when an official date has been announced.

