Data shows most dangerous intersections in Memphis
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department 2023 data reveals the most dangerous insertions in Memphis.
The most dangerous streets for fatal pedestrian crashes in Memphis include:
- Third Street is the most dangerous street with five fatalities.
- Union Avenue with three fatalities.
- I-240 with three fatalities.
- Shelby Drive with two fatalities.
- Lamar Avenue with two fatalities.
The intersections with the most car accidents include:
- Winchester Road and Riverdale Road is the most dangerous intersection with 101 accidents.
- E. Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road with 82 accidents.
- Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road with 71 accidents.
- American Way and Lamar Avenue with 68 accidents.
- E. Parkway North and Poplar Avenue with 68 accidents.
- Millbranch Road and E. Shelby Drive with 65 accidents.
- American Way and Getwell Road with 62 accidents.
- Sycamore View Road and Summer Avenue. with 62 accidents
- E. Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue with 60 accidents.
- Knight Arnold Road and S. Perkins Road with 60 accidents.
- E. Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard with 59 accidents.
- Winchester Road and S. Germantown Road with 59 accidents.
