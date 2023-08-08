Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Data shows most dangerous intersections in Memphis

Police generic
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department 2023 data reveals the most dangerous insertions in Memphis.

The most dangerous streets for fatal pedestrian crashes in Memphis include:

  1. Third Street is the most dangerous street with five fatalities.
  2. Union Avenue with three fatalities.
  3. I-240 with three fatalities.
  4. Shelby Drive with two fatalities.
  5. Lamar Avenue with two fatalities.

The intersections with the most car accidents include:

  1. Winchester Road and Riverdale Road is the most dangerous intersection with 101 accidents.
  2. E. Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road with 82 accidents.
  3. Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road with 71 accidents.
  4. American Way and Lamar Avenue with 68 accidents.
  5. E. Parkway North and Poplar Avenue with 68 accidents.
  6. Millbranch Road and E. Shelby Drive with 65 accidents.
  7. American Way and Getwell Road with 62 accidents.
  8. Sycamore View Road and Summer Avenue. with 62 accidents
  9. E. Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue with 60 accidents.
  10. Knight Arnold Road and S. Perkins Road with 60 accidents.
  11. E. Brooks Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard with 59 accidents.
  12. Winchester Road and S. Germantown Road with 59 accidents.

