City of Olive Branch announces road closures after storm

There are road closures in Olive Branch, Mississippi, after Monday's storm.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Olive Branch announced road closures after a storm on Monday.

Public Works will block off the intersection of Bethel Road and College Road on Tuesday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured through Bethel Park Subdivision.

Workers will remove debris from Monday’s storm.

