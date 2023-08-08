City of Olive Branch announces road closures after storm
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Olive Branch announced road closures after a storm on Monday.
Public Works will block off the intersection of Bethel Road and College Road on Tuesday starting at 8:30 a.m.
Traffic will be detoured through Bethel Park Subdivision.
Workers will remove debris from Monday’s storm.
