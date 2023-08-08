City of Olive Branch announces road closures after storm

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Olive Branch announced road closures after a storm on Monday.

Public Works will block off the intersection of Bethel Road and College Road on Tuesday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured through Bethel Park Subdivision.

Workers will remove debris from Monday’s storm.

