Attorney: Man accused firing shots outside Jewish school shot in chest by MPD

Joel Bowman
Joel Bowman(Anonymous)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The attorney for the man accused of firing shots outside Margolin Hebrew Academy said the suspect was shot in the chest by Memphis police and is recovering in ICU.

Joel Bowman is charged with carrying a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm and assault on a first responder.

Memphis police shot Bowman last Monday after he reportedly went to Margolin Hebrew Academy with a gun. Officers said when Bowman was not able to get inside the school, he fired shots outside the building and fled.

Memphis police eventually detained him about 3 miles away from the school after shooting him.

Bowman’s attorney, Mitchell Wood, said he continues to recover at Regional One Hospital in ICU.

“I’ve gotten to talk to him,” Wood explained. “It was in the hospital. We didn’t really talk about anything factual to the investigation. I just wanted him to know that he was represented and what he was charged with. Because he wasn’t here on his arraignment day.”

A $750,000 bond remains for Bowman.

His attorney will be back in court Aug. 10 for a report day. He said it may be a week before he knows if Bowman will fully recover.

