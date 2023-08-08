2 men accused of stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, failed to outrun police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are accused of stealing Nike shoes from a railroad shipping container.

Terry Sullivan and Rober Doyle are charged with theft of property over $250,000.

Memphis police responded to a robbery in progress on train tracks located at Mallory Depot Drive on Monday.

When four suspects noticed the police, they fled on foot behind the train tracks heading eastbound on Chelsea.

Officers chased and captured Sullivan who had a key to a white Maxima still on the crime scene, according to court documents.

Police found Doyle in a warehouse hiding underneath a large toolbox, said officers.

Officers found 18 boxes of Nike shoes scattered around the property and one whole shipping container emptied for a loss value of $400,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.