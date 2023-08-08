Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

2 men accused of stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, failed to outrun police

2 caught stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, said MPD
2 caught stealing $400K worth of Nike shoes, said MPD(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are accused of stealing Nike shoes from a railroad shipping container.

Terry Sullivan and Rober Doyle are charged with theft of property over $250,000.

Memphis police responded to a robbery in progress on train tracks located at Mallory Depot Drive on Monday.

When four suspects noticed the police, they fled on foot behind the train tracks heading eastbound on Chelsea.

Officers chased and captured Sullivan who had a key to a white Maxima still on the crime scene, according to court documents.

Police found Doyle in a warehouse hiding underneath a large toolbox, said officers.

Officers found 18 boxes of Nike shoes scattered around the property and one whole shipping container emptied for a loss value of $400,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanynthia Gardner appears in court
Memphis woman convicted for killing her 4 kids tries to appeal sentence, judge denies
Zhuo Liu
Owner of massage parlor arrested, accused of human trafficking
The now-empty lot on Southern Avenue which once housed the former Custom Cleaners, along with...
US attorney files civil complaint against former Memphis dry-cleaning property owner for toxic solvent cleanup costs
Thousands gather for ‘Exercising Patience’ convention in Memphis
Jehovah’s Witness convention returns to Memphis
Officer Samuel Mills
MPD officer identified after crash left him critically injured

Latest News

There are road closures in Olive Branch, Mississippi, after Monday's storm.
City of Olive Branch announces road closures after storm
Bottom Line: Furnishing that first apartment
Bottom Line: Furnishing that first apartment
Germantown High School
New school year ahead of transitions within Germantown School District
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clouds, few storms Tuesday; stormy periods Wednesday