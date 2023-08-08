1 injured during shooting in Parkway Village
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Parkway Village.
A victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting in Lakeview Apartments on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the call around 2 a.m. on Meadowlake Drive South.
We are working to gather more information.
