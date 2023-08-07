Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Your First Alert to an active week of weather in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several rounds of rain will impact the Action News 5 coverage area this week. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. This active pattern will also keep temperatures at or below average through the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated rain and thunderstorms early in the day, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated downpours, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs near 90, and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Dondre Bundick and Edgar Legrone
Baptist Hospital employees caught stealing surgical supplies worth $178K, police say
MPD officer, civilian in critical condition after Hickory Hill-area crash
Kiarra Payne and Chakalela Payne
City Watch issued for missing teenage runaway and her baby
Shanynthia Gardner appears in court
Memphis woman convicted for killing her 4 kids tries to appeal sentence, judge denies

Latest News

MSCS students return to the classroom
DeSoto Co. residents prepare to vote ahead of sheriff’s race
DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
DeSoto Co. residents prepare to vote ahead of sheriff’s race
The original 2006 CrimeStoppers graphic by WMC-TV showing Terence Stewart, the suspect in a...
Home invasion suspect captured 17 years after victim chopped off fingertip with sword