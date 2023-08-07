Your First Alert to an active week of weather in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several rounds of rain will impact the Action News 5 coverage area this week. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. This active pattern will also keep temperatures at or below average through the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated rain and thunderstorms early in the day, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated downpours, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs near 90, and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5



