Tractor-trailer overturned causing gasoline leak in Fayette Co.
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE CO, Tenn. (WMC) - A tractor-trailer is overturned on a state route in Fayette County.
It happened at 3:15 a.m. Monday on State-Route 59 close to 194 North.
The tractor-trailer is leaking gasoline says Justin Lewis with Fayette County Emergency Management Agency.
The area will be shut down for a few hours.
You can take Highway 22 as your alternate route.
