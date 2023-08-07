Tractor-trailer overturned causing gasoline leak in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE CO, Tenn. (WMC) - A tractor-trailer is overturned on a state route in Fayette County.

It happened at 3:15 a.m. Monday on State-Route 59 close to 194 North.

The tractor-trailer is leaking gasoline says Justin Lewis with Fayette County Emergency Management Agency.

The area will be shut down for a few hours.

You can take Highway 22 as your alternate route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.