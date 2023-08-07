Tennessean almost threw away $1 million winning lottery ticket

Advertise with Us
“I was the only customer in the store, and there were tears in my eyes,” he told Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul,
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessean almost threw away a lottery ticket worth seven figures over the weekend, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The lottery says a grocery store manager in Kingsport nearly threw his ticket away but was lucky he went to a lottery retailer to get it checked. That’s where Jonathan S. found out he won $1 million.

“I was the only customer in the store, and there were tears in my eyes,” he told Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul,

Jonathan garnered this huge win by playing a Millionaire Jumbo Bucks instant ticket. It was purchased at Midfield Market, 1600 Fairview Ave. in Kingsport.

The lottery adds that last week, Tennessee Lottery players won more than $30.6 million in prizes.

Some Middle Tennessee lottery players were also feeling the lottery love and luck. Eric P., a forecast analyst in Nashville, won a $920,000 jackpot playing the Tennessee Cash drawing-style game.

That ticket was bought at Draks Oil, 731 Harding Place in Nashville.

An Old Hickory local, Erik S. won $10,000 playing the Mega Millions lottery game. It was bought at Mapco Express on Andrew Jackson Parkway.

