Tennessean almost threw away $1 million winning lottery ticket

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessean almost threw away a lottery ticket worth seven figures over the weekend, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The lottery says a grocery store manager in Kingsport nearly threw his ticket away but was lucky he went to a lottery retailer to get it checked. That’s where Jonathan S. found out he won $1 million.

“I was the only customer in the store, and there were tears in my eyes,” he told Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul,

Jonathan garnered this huge win by playing a Millionaire Jumbo Bucks instant ticket. It was purchased at Midfield Market, 1600 Fairview Ave. in Kingsport.

The lottery adds that last week, Tennessee Lottery players won more than $30.6 million in prizes.

Some Middle Tennessee lottery players were also feeling the lottery love and luck. Eric P., a forecast analyst in Nashville, won a $920,000 jackpot playing the Tennessee Cash drawing-style game.

That ticket was bought at Draks Oil, 731 Harding Place in Nashville.

An Old Hickory local, Erik S. won $10,000 playing the Mega Millions lottery game. It was bought at Mapco Express on Andrew Jackson Parkway.

