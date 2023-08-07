Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Dondre Bundick and Edgar Legrone
Baptist Hospital employees caught stealing surgical supplies worth $178K, police say
MPD officer, civilian in critical condition after Hickory Hill-area crash
Kiarra Payne and Chakalela Payne
City Watch issued for missing teenage runaway and her baby
Police Chief CJ Davis
Memphis police chief tops $280K in salary after bonuses

Latest News

Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
Lottery player Mariano Velasquez holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega...
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
Marterrius London
Man charged for using stolen vehicle to break into 15 vehicles
President Joe Biden shows off an honorary Astros jersey Monday after he welcomed the Houston...
Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series