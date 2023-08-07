Owner of massage parlor arrested, accused of human trafficking

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - A business owner in Blytheville was arrested and accused of human trafficking.

Officers were called to Royal Asian Massage on East Main Street on July 29 where they determined a woman was being held against her will inside of the business.

The victim told officers she was locked inside the building because she refused to perform sex acts on behalf of the business owner.

Zhuo Liu, 52, from Chicago was arrested and charged with trafficking of person, false imprisonment and promoting prostitution.

Liu was taken into custody in Missouri and extradited back to Arkansas.

The business was closed down and Liu is in jail on a $1 million bond.

