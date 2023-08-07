MSCS safety protocols set for new school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it’s prepared for the “worst case scenario” as Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) starts the new school year on Monday.

“As a parent myself, I am highly concerned about students’ safety,” said SCSO Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner. “I’m with everyone else wondering if my child will be safe during school.”

The answer to that question, according to Buckner, is yes.

That’s because the more than 50 school resource officers (SROs) across the district are trained deputies with SCSO, and they’ve been training for years to handle the worst-case scenario.

Buckner said that their training was intensified in the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville last spring, and again after an incident at Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis last week.

“Certainly last week caused us to once again look at our protocols,” Buckner told Action News 5. “We had conversations with our deputies about the latest threats and how we can get in front of them and avoid them altogether.”

Bucker also said Governor Lee’s school safety bill, which was signed into law during the last legislative session, will also help by providing over $75,000 in funding to staff more full-time resource officers in districts like MSCS.

Buckner is also optimistic that the upcoming special session, also called by Governor Lee, will produce meaningful conversations about reforming Tennessee gun laws.

“Guns are certainly top of mind when we look at what occurred here last week,” said Buckner. “We don’t know everything about that case, but what we do know is we need some meaningful gun legislation to protect all of our citizens.”

That special session is set to begin on August 21.

