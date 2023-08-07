Advertise with Us
MSCS prepares for return of students

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Shelby County Schools, the largest school district in Tennessee returns to the classroom on Monday.

The first day of school will bring thousands of students back into the classroom.

MSCS leaders spent the past weekend and last week gearing parents and students up with information and supplies needed for the school year.

A school supply drive and free immunization clinic were just some of the ways district leaders helped prepare students.

There were also opportunities for parents to register their children before Monday, and an opportunity to learn about what will be on the menu for this year’s lunch hour.

A truancy clinic was also held for parents facing charges related to their child’s absenteeism.

District leaders tell us they are also focused on maintaining safety and security this school year with more than 128 school resource officers across the district.

