MPD officer injured during crash in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was injured in a car crash on Sunday in Hickory Hill.

Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Winchester Road and Ridgeway Road at 1:59 a.m.

An on-duty officer and another person were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Specialized Traffic Investigation Squad is conducting the investigation.

