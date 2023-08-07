Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD officer injured during crash in Hickory Hill

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was injured in a car crash on Sunday in Hickory Hill.

Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Winchester Road and Ridgeway Road at 1:59 a.m.

An on-duty officer and another person were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Specialized Traffic Investigation Squad is conducting the investigation.

