MPD officer identified after crash left him critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is still recovering at the hospital after being critically injured in a crash this weekend.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Winchester and Ridgeway Roads.

The officer and one other person were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officer Samuel Mills remains in the hospital after the crash.

Mills was awarded the MPD Livesaving Medal back in April after he and another officer guided a man out of a burning home.

Officer Samuel Mills (Family)

