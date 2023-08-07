Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

MPD officer identified after crash left him critically injured

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is still recovering at the hospital after being critically injured in a crash this weekend.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Winchester and Ridgeway Roads.

The officer and one other person were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officer Samuel Mills remains in the hospital after the crash.

Mills was awarded the MPD Livesaving Medal back in April after he and another officer guided a man out of a burning home.

Officer Samuel Mills
Officer Samuel Mills(Family)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Dondre Bundick and Edgar Legrone
Baptist Hospital employees caught stealing surgical supplies worth $178K, police say
Kiarra Payne and Chakalela Payne
City Watch issued for missing teenage runaway and her baby
MPD officer, civilian in critical condition after Hickory Hill-area crash
Police Chief CJ Davis
Memphis police chief tops $280K in salary after bonuses

Latest News

The now-empty lot on Southern Avenue which once housed the former Custom Cleaners, along with...
US attorney files civil complaint against former Memphis dry-cleaning property owner for toxic solvent cleanup costs
Marterrius London
Man charged for using stolen vehicle to break into 15 vehicles
Here’s what you can expect Elvis Week 2023
Here’s what you can expect Elvis Week 2023
Spencer's Forecast