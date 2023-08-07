More storms in the forecast through mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated early afternoon storms will end by late afternoon with a clearing sky. Expect variably cloudy skies as highs warm toward upper 80s. Any storms could be severe with gusty wind, heavy downpours and lightning as they move through. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear early with increasing clouds late. A few showers or storms are possible before or around sunrise, mainly in east AR and north MS. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light.

TUESDAY: The front will shift farther south into north Mississippi, keeping the higher chances for showers and storms in that same area in the morning. Farther north, a drier day and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll turn quiet again overnight with a low-end chance for a shower or storm as lows fall back into the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY STRONG/SEVERE STORMS: A quick-moving disturbance will kick up another chance for strong or severe storms Wednesday morning into early afternoon. The main risk is high wind or hail along with frequent lightning and torrential rain. Highs Wednesday will top out in the 80s. LATE WEEK: Highs will bounce back toward 90 Thursday and Friday as the system exits the region. Look for a mix of sun and clouds both days. Lows will be in the 70s.

WEEKEND: Hit or miss storm chances return with a mix of sun and clouds as highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

