Memphis woman convicted for killing her 4 kids tries to appeal sentence, judge denies

Shanynthia Gardner
Shanynthia Gardner(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman who was accused of killing her four kids tried to appeal her sentence, but a judge denied it.

Shanynthia Gardner is in jail after being sentenced for stabbing her four children at the Greens at Irene apartment complex in June 2016.

Gardner contends three reasons for her appeal:

1. The trial court used an incorrect legal standard in determining that she failed to carry her burden of establishing her insanity at the time of the offenses.

2. The evidence is insufficient to support her convictions.

3. The trial court erred when it denied Defendant’s request to make an offer of proof of the entirety of a witness’s audio-recorded statement to police.

The judge denied her appeal in early August.

Garder was convicted of four counts each of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder in perpetration of aggravated child abuse, first-degree felony murder in perpetration of aggravated child neglect, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect.

She has a life sentence.

