Man charged with DUI, harassing officers at crash scene where MPD officer was injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been charged after police say he repeatedly harassed officers at a crash scene early Sunday morning while also driving intoxicated.

Memphis police say around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were at the scene of a serious crash that critically injured Officer Samuel Mills on Winchester Road when a silver Infiniti was seen speeding toward the crash site.

An officer flashed his lights at the car, which braked abruptly and entered the nearby Taco Bell parking lot. An officer spoke with the driver, later identified as Johnathan Farris, and instructed him to turn around because the road was blocked, but Farris refused, saying his house was two minutes away, opposite the crash.

He then told the officer that he would drive through the accident site and that no one could not stop him. The officer noticed Farris had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and asked where he was coming from. Farris responded saying he had just left his sister’s birthday party.

When asked how much he had to drink, Farris said, “I didn’t drink enough to be drunk.”

Several officers instructed Farris to step out of the car, but he allegedly refused and grabbed hold of the steering wheel. Officers then took Farris by his arms and legs and pulled him out of the car and conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to police.

Police on the scene were then notified by other officers that this was not the first time Farris was told to turn around at the crash site. Officers said he turned around several times after being told to leave repeatedly. In one instance, Farris allegedly sped off on Winchester Road, and officers witnessed him almost strike a pole, police say.

Farris was placed into police custody and driven to the hospital for medical clearance. Once they walked through the hospital door, Farris allegedly headbutted an officer. Police say Farris became so combative that an officer was forced to use the “soft hands” technique, striking him once with a closed fist to prevent further injury to himself or hospital staff.

Police say hospital staff had to intervene to control Farris’ irate behavior.

Farris is charged with DUI, assault on a first responder, three counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of reckless driving, resisting official detention, and aggravated assault.

He is free on a $7,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.