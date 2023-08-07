Advertise with Us
Man charged for using stolen vehicle to break into 15 vehicles

Marterrius London
Marterrius London(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man for using a stolen vehicle to break into 15 vehicles.

Marterrius London, 20, is charged with 15 counts of burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest, possession of marijuana, theft of property, and five counts of theft of a firearm

On Saturday, a victim reported to police that her 2017 Infiniti was stolen.

Multiple vehicle burglaries were reported on August 5, according to MPD.

  1. 2020 Chevy Silverado was broken into. A handgun valued at $300 was stolen.
  2. Toyota 4-Runner was broken into. A laptop valued at $2,500, binoculars valued at $200, hiking boots valued at $100 and $250 were stolen during the burglary.
  3. Dodge Ram was broken into and two wallets were stolen that had several credit cards inside.
  4. 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander was broken into.
  5. 2019 Ram 1500 was broken into.
  6. 2022 Ram 1500 was broken into.
  7. 2022 Dodge Ram was broken into. A handgun was stolen that was valued at $800.
  8. GMC Sierra was broken into. A handgun that was valued at $600 was stolen.
  9. 2005 Ford F150 was broken into.
  10. 2019 Ford F150 was broken into.
  11. 2016 GMC Sierra was broken into. A handgun valued at $369 and multple debit and credit cards were stolen.
  12. 2020 Toyota Camry was broken into.
  13. 2020 Dodge was broken into. A diaper bag valued at $200 and Beats headphones valued at $200.00 were stolen.
  14. 2018 Nissan Murano was broken into.
  15. 2022 Chevy Silverado was broken into. A handgun valued at $800 and a black Steve Madden bag valued at $100 was stolen.

On the same day, investigators saw the 2017 Infiniti at the Walmart located at 8400 US-64.

Officers attempted to make contact but the driver of the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed.

After a brief search, London was taken into custody where he admitted to stealing the 2017 Infiniti and breaking into the 15 vehicles.

London has a $365,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on August 8.

