Man charged for using stolen vehicle to break into 15 vehicles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man for using a stolen vehicle to break into 15 vehicles.
Marterrius London, 20, is charged with 15 counts of burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest, possession of marijuana, theft of property, and five counts of theft of a firearm
On Saturday, a victim reported to police that her 2017 Infiniti was stolen.
Multiple vehicle burglaries were reported on August 5, according to MPD.
- 2020 Chevy Silverado was broken into. A handgun valued at $300 was stolen.
- Toyota 4-Runner was broken into. A laptop valued at $2,500, binoculars valued at $200, hiking boots valued at $100 and $250 were stolen during the burglary.
- Dodge Ram was broken into and two wallets were stolen that had several credit cards inside.
- 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander was broken into.
- 2019 Ram 1500 was broken into.
- 2022 Ram 1500 was broken into.
- 2022 Dodge Ram was broken into. A handgun was stolen that was valued at $800.
- GMC Sierra was broken into. A handgun that was valued at $600 was stolen.
- 2005 Ford F150 was broken into.
- 2019 Ford F150 was broken into.
- 2016 GMC Sierra was broken into. A handgun valued at $369 and multple debit and credit cards were stolen.
- 2020 Toyota Camry was broken into.
- 2020 Dodge was broken into. A diaper bag valued at $200 and Beats headphones valued at $200.00 were stolen.
- 2018 Nissan Murano was broken into.
- 2022 Chevy Silverado was broken into. A handgun valued at $800 and a black Steve Madden bag valued at $100 was stolen.
On the same day, investigators saw the 2017 Infiniti at the Walmart located at 8400 US-64.
Officers attempted to make contact but the driver of the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed.
After a brief search, London was taken into custody where he admitted to stealing the 2017 Infiniti and breaking into the 15 vehicles.
London has a $365,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on August 8.
