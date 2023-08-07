Man arrested after deadly shooting at Hillview Apartments

Advertise with Us
Arrest made from shooting at Hillview Apartments that killed a man
By Myracle Evans
Aug. 7, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday.

Willie Hopson, 29, is charged with first-degree murder.

Officers responded to the shooting on Hillview Drive inside the Hillview Apartments around 10 p.m.

Police found Johnathan Norman inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died on Saturday in the hospital.

A witness said a man with dreads wearing an orange shirt shot Normam several times.

Another witness said a man known as “Ratchet” threatened to shoot Norman’s girlfriend a short time before he was shot.

A third witness said Ratchet shot him and told police where he lived.

All three witnesses identified Hopson as the person known as Ratchet.

