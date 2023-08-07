Jehovah’s Witness convention returns to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands will leave Memphis on Sunday evening following the “Exercise Patience” convention that was held Downtown at the Renasant Convention Center.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are hosting their annual conventions through September.

“[I feel] refreshed, energized,” Stetson Fleming said. “I’m ready to go.”

Stetson shared those feelings with Action News 5 just one day after being baptized. He took that major step during the “Exercise Patience” convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

For Stetson and his parents, their faith means everything to them.

“[It’s] the reason that I can make it through the difficult times that we live in,” Stacy Fleming said. “It gives me purpose it gives me strength, it strengthens my family, it helps me be patient at work, with my family, whatever we do.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses who’d been exercising patience during a three-year pandemic pause on in-person events say they’re thrilled to come together again for their annual convention.

“You see all different races and nationalities,” Convention Coordinator Nichols Ellis said. “Families, young ones, little ones ... older ones, so all are invited primarily, it’s made up of congregations from these different states and cities.”

This year’s convention focus was all about patience—something many members say they agree society could use more of it.

“We’re short of it in this society that we live in,” Spokesmen Floyd Clifton said. “It’s instant, everything is now, but we do train our children to exercise patience with others, with our teachers that we need desperately, our classmates and even within the family.”

“Why exercise patience?” Ellis asked. “Who doesn’t need to exercise patience? Everybody needs to improve in patience.”

The convention was also a time to connect with others and spread the word.

“With our door-to-door work that people know Jehovah’s Witnesses for, we’re in the community,” Stacy said. “We are in our neighborhoods, we know our neighbors, so for us to be able to help our neighbors when they have problems, to be a part of a neighborhood, to me, is really important.”

“It’s really the center of our faith,” Clifton said. “It’s how we live our lives, the joy we receive... even though we face the same problems as everyone else, we have the faith and hope of brighter things ahead, so for me it’s everything.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses will host three other conventions in the coming weeks, and they’re encouraging people to join their convention (for free) at the Renasant Convention Center.

The next convention will be a Spanish-speaking convention and kicks off August 18-20.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.