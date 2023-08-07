Home invasion suspect captured 17 years after victim chopped off fingertip with sword

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect wanted in a 2006 home invasion, during which time police say the homeowner fought back and chopped off his fingertip with a sword, was finally arrested and charged with the crime almost 17 years later.

On July 27, 2023, Terence Stewart, 45, was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary.

Court records show he was released on a $200,000 bond on August 2.

Memphis police say that on the morning of Nov. 6, 2006, a family of eight was sleeping inside their home on Dothan Street when two armed men kicked open the front door and demanded money while firing gunshots.

Police say the homeowner was pistol-whipped into unconsciousness and dragged into a front room. The suspects demanded money from all eight residents, but cash and wallets were taken from only four of them, according to police.

The homeowner eventually regained consciousness and armed himself with a long saber-type sword. Police say he fought back against one of the burglars, later identified as Stewart, cutting the end of his finger off in the process.

The suspects then ran from the house, firing more shots as they fled.

Police say Stewart’s cut-off fingertip was collected as evidence and scanned for a fingerprint, which led police to identify it as belonging to Stewart.

Stewart previously spent two and a half years in prison for a 1996 robbery.

