Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Home invasion suspect captured 17 years after victim chopped off fingertip with sword

The original 2006 CrimeStoppers graphic by WMC-TV showing Terence Stewart, the suspect in a...
The original 2006 CrimeStoppers graphic by WMC-TV showing Terence Stewart, the suspect in a home invasion that left him with a missing fingertip.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect wanted in a 2006 home invasion, during which time police say the homeowner fought back and chopped off his fingertip with a sword, was finally arrested and charged with the crime almost 17 years later.

On July 27, 2023, Terence Stewart, 45, was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary.

Court records show he was released on a $200,000 bond on August 2.

Memphis police say that on the morning of Nov. 6, 2006, a family of eight was sleeping inside their home on Dothan Street when two armed men kicked open the front door and demanded money while firing gunshots.

Police say the homeowner was pistol-whipped into unconsciousness and dragged into a front room. The suspects demanded money from all eight residents, but cash and wallets were taken from only four of them, according to police.

The homeowner eventually regained consciousness and armed himself with a long saber-type sword. Police say he fought back against one of the burglars, later identified as Stewart, cutting the end of his finger off in the process.

The suspects then ran from the house, firing more shots as they fled.

Police say Stewart’s cut-off fingertip was collected as evidence and scanned for a fingerprint, which led police to identify it as belonging to Stewart.

Stewart previously spent two and a half years in prison for a 1996 robbery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Dondre Bundick and Edgar Legrone
Baptist Hospital employees caught stealing surgical supplies worth $178K, police say
Kiarra Payne and Chakalela Payne
City Watch issued for missing teenage runaway and her baby
MPD officer, civilian in critical condition after Hickory Hill-area crash
Police Chief CJ Davis
Memphis police chief tops $280K in salary after bonuses

Latest News

MSCS students return to the classroom
DeSoto Co. residents prepare to vote ahead of sheriff’s race
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to an active week of weather in the Mid-South
DeSoto County Sheriff candidates Michael Lee and Thomas Tuggle
DeSoto Co. residents prepare to vote ahead of sheriff’s race